How to find out if your family qualifies for help with rent and utilities

Applications for the Forsyth County Rent & Utility Relief Program, which was established in March, will be available for submission through Sept. 30.

The program provides short-term assistance for renters that can document income loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and funding is made available through a grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury.

Forsyth County currently provides rent and utility assistance for qualifying households.

Households meeting all the following criteria are eligible for assistance:

-Qualifies for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19;

- Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability;

- Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income, with priority given to households below 50% of the AMI or households with one or more individuals who have been unemployed 90 days or longer at the time of application.

To see who qualifies, visit www.forsythco.com/rentrelief.