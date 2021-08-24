How to find out if your family qualifies for help with rent and utilities

Applications for the Forsyth County Rent & Utility Relief Program, which was established in March, will be available for submission through Sept. 30.
The program provides short-term assistance for renters that can document income loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic and funding is made available through a grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury.
Forsyth County currently provides rent and utility assistance for qualifying households.
Households meeting all the following criteria are eligible for assistance:
-Qualifies for unemployment benefits or has experienced a reduction in household income incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19;
- Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability;
- Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median income, with priority given to households below 50% of the AMI or households with one or more individuals who have been unemployed 90 days or longer at the time of application.
To see who qualifies, visit www.forsythco.com/rentrelief.
To apply or get more information on the program, eligible residents are encouraged to contact the following organizations directly:
-United Way of Forsyth County, 240 Elm St., call 770-781-4110, or email erap@unitedwayforsyth.com;
- The Place of Forsyth County Inc, 2550 The Place Circle, call 770-887-1098, or email Info@theplaceofforsyth.org.
A Forsyth County call center is available between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays at 678-273-2972. Callers will be connected to partner organizations for application processing and to provide additional information in the following languages: Simple Chinese, Spanish, Korean and Hindi.
Information on the program in English, Simple Chinese, Spanish, Korean and Hindi can be found at www.forsythco.com/rentrelief.
“We strongly encourage those that are in need of assistance of paying their rent or utilities during the pandemic to reach out through this program,” said Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner.
A total of $7.35 million in grant funds for eligible Forsyth County residents was made possible through the U.S. Treasury’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.