This is how much money Forsyth County wants to bring Mary Alice Park up to its standards

Forsyth County Parks and Recreation made a request of the Board of Commissioners for more money to operate and maintain Mary Alice Park.
The Board has reached an agreement with the Cumming City Council to transfer operation of the park, but officials say they need $119,000 to bring the park up to the county's standards.
“This is going to be a two-phase approach to bring this park up,” said County Manager David McKee. “This is a tired park, and it needs quite a bit of maintenance to get up to even remotely close to the Forsyth County standard.”
The money would be used to purchase tools, on-site storage space, dumpsters and sand, as well as to address issues of drainage and ADA compliance.
The initial phase of the project would also include all new signage and the installation of machines that would allow visitors to easily pay for parking and boat launches with a credit card.
John made a motion to approve, which was passed 4-0, with District 1 Commissioner Kerry Hill absent.