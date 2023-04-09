How residents can hear from local lawmakers about recent legislative session

Forsyth County residents will soon have an opportunity to hear from their elected officials about the recent Georgia General Assembly legislative session.

On Tuesday, April 11, starting at 7:30 a.m., the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce will host the annual post-legislative breakfast at Astro Celebrations, 3835 Windermere Parkway, where members of Forsyth’s legislative delegation will discuss what passed and what didn’t in this year’s session.