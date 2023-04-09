How residents can hear from local lawmakers about recent legislative session

Forsyth County residents will soon have an opportunity to hear from their elected officials about the recent Georgia General Assembly legislative session.
On Tuesday, April 11, starting at 7:30 a.m., the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce will host the annual post-legislative breakfast at Astro Celebrations, 3835 Windermere Parkway, where members of Forsyth’s legislative delegation will discuss what passed and what didn’t in this year’s session.
According to an announcement for the event state Sens. Greg Dolezal and Shawn Still and state Reps. Carter Barrett, Rick Jasperse, Todd Jones and Lauren McDonald are expected to attend.
The breakfast will be a follow-up of the chamber’s pre-legislative breakfast in December, where members of the delegation laid out their plans for the session.
This year’s session lasted from Monday, Jan. 9 through Sine die – or adjournment -- on Wednesday, March 29.
The event is $20 to attend with free virtual viewing available. Those attending or watching online, except Lanier Forsyth Rotarians, will need to register for the event.
For more information, go to https://web.focochamber.org/events/2023-PostLegislative-Session-Breakfast-7507/.