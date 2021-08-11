How you can comment on changes to development codes, zoning conditions

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will be holding a special called meeting for public hearings on Thursday, Aug. 12. Items on this meeting’s agenda include amendments to zoning conditions, variances to the Unified Development Code table and amendments to the Unified Development Code.
Previously, public hearings about the UDC amendments were heard by the Planning Commission in late July and postponed from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12.
Some of the amendments to the UDC include corrective zoning action, undisturbed areas of separation, exterior buffer requirements and administrative variances.
The public can attend this meeting in person, and virtual options are available for those more comfortable with remote viewing.
The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Suite 220 in the Forsyth County Administration Building located at 110 East Main Street, Cumming.
To view the agenda for the meeting, click here.