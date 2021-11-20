How you can give feedback on county's comprehensive plan update

Forsyth County will host three interactive public input meetings — two in-person, one virtual — in December as part of Foster Forsyth 2022, a 12-month planning effort that will culminate in a partial update to the county’s comprehensive plan.

The meetings will be the first round of a series of meetings that will include community feedback via in-person and online activities. The first round of meetings will be held from 6-8 p.m. on the following dates:

• Dec. 8 - Fowler Park Recreation Center Community Room, 4110 Carolene Way;

• Dec. 14 - Central Park Recreation Center Banquet Room, 2300 Keith Bridge Rd.;

• Dec. 15 - Virtual Meeting hosted on Zoom (Meeting ID: 896 5526 3110) Join via phone audio at 1-929-205-6099.

The same material will be covered during all three meetings. An online survey will also be available for public participation in December and will be available on the Foster Forsyth 2022 webpage.



