‘I will always listen:’ James Dunn sworn in as next state court judge of Forsyth County

Following his election to office in May 2022, James Dunn took the oath of office as the next state court judge of Forsyth County on Friday, Dec. 16, swearing loyalty and support to the county’s residents in front of friends, family and colleagues.

Dunn will be replacing Judge Leslie Abernathy-Maddox, who did not seek re-election in 2022.

After his swearing in, Dunn gave a speech, starting with the phrase, “Equal justice under law.”

As Dunn explained, when he was in college at the University of Georgia, he was on tour one summer with his rock band in Washington D.C. He said that though he was in a band, he was starting to become interested in becoming a lawyer.

He and his band were sightseeing that summer and stopped by the Supreme Court, which has “Equal justice under law,” engraved on the outside of the building’s front entrance.

Dunn became choked up as he said, “I’ve always taken that to heart.”

“I’ve always tried to do that consistently in my job,” he said.

Dunn has served as an assistant district attorney for the past 20 years in Forsyth County, and he has handled more than 2,500 cases.

“It’s one of the greatest honors; it’s one of the greatest jobs I’ve ever had,” Dunn said about being a district attorney in Forsyth County. “I will certainly miss it.”

Dunn then began to talk about his campaign, which he started in December 2020, knocking on doors and explaining to people why he was running.

He said he stopped by a woman’s house, and she invited him inside to chat. During their conversation, Dunn said she told him he was “going to be a good judge.”

“I said, ‘Why do you think that ma’am?’ And she said, ‘Because you listen. Because you care,’” Dunn said. “And I do care. That’s why I’ve decided to do this. I do not take this lightly.”

“I promise and I swear and I affirm that I will always care. I will always listen,” he said. “At the end of the day, I may rule against you, but I will listen.”