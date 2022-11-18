‘It was a record year’ for Cumming Fair and Festival

Cumming Fairgrounds Administrator Tracy Helms said this year’s Cumming Country Fair and Festival was the most successful one yet.

At the Cumming City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Helms gave the final financial report for the Cumming Fair, which was held Oct. 6-16, saying “It was a record year,” for the fair’s admission, midway, sponsorships and food sales.

“I tell people all the time, this isn’t just a local, county fair, this is a regional event,” Helms said. “We are the third largest fair in the state of Georgia. That says a lot for our small town. With the community support and everything, it means a lot.”



