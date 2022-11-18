‘It was a record year’ for Cumming Fair and Festival

Cumming Fairgrounds Administrator Tracy Helms said this year’s Cumming Country Fair and Festival was the most successful one yet.
At the Cumming City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, Helms gave the final financial report for the Cumming Fair, which was held Oct. 6-16, saying “It was a record year,” for the fair’s admission, midway, sponsorships and food sales.
“I tell people all the time, this isn’t just a local, county fair, this is a regional event,” Helms said. “We are the third largest fair in the state of Georgia. That says a lot for our small town. With the community support and everything, it means a lot.”
According to the report, the fair brought in about $1.8 million in revenue, including about $1.3 million from admissions and the midway. Other significant sources of revenue included: sponsors, $263,345; food vendors, about $165,000; and community vendors, about $41,700.
In comparison, in 2021, the fair brought in about $1.7 million, with about $1.2 million coming from admissions and the midway.
“There’s a lot of contributing factors to that,” Helms said. “No. 1, the weather. We can’t have a successful fair without great weather, and we had 10 out of 11 days that were just absolutely beautiful. The one we did on [Wednesday, Oct. 12] Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta night, we did have inclement weather. We were able to open, but it did rain on us that day.”
This year’s fair included the annual Miss Cumming Fair pageant, daily specials, acts, rides, food and concerts.
Mayor Troy Brumbalow said, “We seem to break records every year, and we couldn’t do it without all the staff in the city of Cumming.”
“I just want to applaud you and all of your staff for the great work, and I know that that work extends way beyond fairground staff,” Brumbalow told Helms during the meeting. “[City Administrator] Phil Higgins is down there every night from open to close and [City Clerk] Jeff Honea and so many other employees that go into this. It’s a city-wide event.”