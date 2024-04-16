By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘I’ve been so frustrated with the whole situation.’ Forsyth County residents fed up with postal service delays.
04162024POST OFFICE
The Cumming Post Office located on Tribble Gap Road. - photo by Daniel Dotson
Logistical changes in the United States Postal Service distribution system have caused major delays in mail delivery across the metro Atlanta area, including in Forsyth County.