Kemp and Warnock push for halt to gas taxes as prices rise

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday he wants to suspend collections of state motor fuel taxes amid rising pump prices, on the same day Democratic President Joe Biden announced a ban on U.S. imports of Russian oil, a move likely to continue the upward pressure on prices.



Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia has already been advocating for the federal government to suspend collection of its gas tax, responding to discontent over rising fuel prices, a marker of inflation.

Georgia’s gasoline price includes a federal tax of 18.4 cents per gallon and a state tax of 29.1 cents per gallon. A number of cities and counties also charge taxes. Federal taxes on diesel fuel are 24.4 cents per gallon, while Georgia’s tax on diesel is 32.6 cents per gallon.

Both Warnock and Kemp are seeking reelection this year.

Kemp did not say how long he would want to suspend taxes for or how much it would cost, pending a bill likely to be introduced Wednesday in the General Assembly. Kemp did say the plan would not imperil his proposal to give $1.6 billion in state income tax refunds out of a state budget surplus.

“Because of our strong, fiscally conservative budgeting, I’m confident we will be able to provide relief to hardworking Georgians — both in the form of a tax refund and lower gas taxes,” Kemp tweeted.

Georgia collected $157 million in motor fuel taxes in February and $1.78 billion in the budget year that ended June 30.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, who is from Forsyth County, responded to Kemp’s legislative push on Twitter that “this much-needed action will help to minimize the impact of Russia’s selfish brutal dictator on millions of hardworking Georgians.”

According to AAA, Georgia consumers were paying $4.06 per gallon of gas Tuesday including taxes, compared to a national average of $4.17. Some Georgia gas stations raised their prices by as much as 50 cents a gallon over the weekend.



