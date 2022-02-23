Kemp announces Forsyth County among communities receiving water and sewer infrastructure grant

The state awarded more than $422 million in federal economic stimulus grants Tuesday to help communities across Georgia improve their water and sewer systems, including an award of $32.6 million to Forsyth County.

The grants are part of Georgia’s share of $4.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

Gov. Brian Kemp appointed a committee of 13 Georgia lawmakers and state environmental agency officials to review applications submitted by local communities and choose which would receive grants.

“Because we remained focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, Georgia is now in a position to make strategic, transformational investments in our state’s water and sewer infrastructure,” Kemp said.



