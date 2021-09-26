Kemp calls early November special legislative session for redistricting

ATLANTA – The General Assembly will meet Nov. 3 to begin a special session to redraw Georgia’s congressional and legislative districts.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the date for the session in a proclamation late Thursday.

Under Georgia law, the legislature must adopt new district boundaries every 10 years to account for population shifts reflected in the U.S. Census.

Two legislative committees, one from the Georgia House of Representatives and one from the state Senate, held hearings across the state during the summer to gather public feedback ahead of drawing the new maps.

Lawmakers heard an earful from representatives of civil rights and voting rights groups calling for new district lines that accurately reflect population gains by minority groups during the last decade.



