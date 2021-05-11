Kemp signs 2022 Georgia budget, adds back most school funds cut in pandemic

Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a $27.2 billion state budget for the 2022 fiscal year in Georgia that restores most cuts made last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the remaining shortfalls expected to be covered by federal relief funds.

The budget, which takes effect July 1, devotes large amounts of spending to Georgia health care services and education, adding back more than half of the nearly $1 billion cut from public schools as part of 10% reductions instituted last year amid pandemic-driven revenue declines that began rebounding last summer.

State officials are banking on roughly $350 million in public-school cuts that were not restored in the recently passed budget to be plugged by some of the roughly $6 billion in COVID-19 relief Georgia is set to receive from the federal government.

Kemp marked his signing of the fiscal 2022 budget with a fly-around tour Tuesday touting the spending restorations and Georgia’s recovering economy in Atlanta, Columbus, Valdosta and Augusta.

“This balanced budget does not raise taxes, cut essential services or enact widespread furloughs or layoffs,” Kemp said at a news conference Tuesday morning in Atlanta. “Despite once-in-a-lifetime challenges, our state budget remains on solid financial footing.”



