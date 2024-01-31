BREAKING
Breaking: Commissioners approve memorandum to require NHL team for The Gathering at South Forsyth to get County contribution
During a special-called meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 31, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the development team behind The Gathering at South Forsyth that ensures any County contribution to the proposed arena project will be contingent upon an NHL franchise based at the venue.
Kemp signs antisemitism bill
Gov. Brian Kemp
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed legislation Wednesday defining antisemitism and incorporating it into Georgia’s hate crimes law.