Kemp taps retired judge to chair State Elections Board

Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed retired federal judge William Duffey Jr. chairman of the State Elections Board, Kemp announced last week.



Duffey succeeds Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was removed as board chairman by a provision in a comprehensive election reform law the Republican-controlled General Assembly passed last year in the aftermath of unproven claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election.

Duffey retired in 2018 from the federal bench, where he served as a district judge for the Northern District of Georgia.

“Judge Duffey has been involved in complex litigation for decades, both as a lawyer and a judge,” Kemp said Friday. “Through his vast experience, he has established himself as a man of integrity who will uphold the highest ethnical standards in his application of the laws of our state and nation.”

Before becoming a judge in 2004, Duffey served as U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. Before that, he was a partner at Atlanta-based law firm King & Spalding.



