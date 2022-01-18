Kemp unveils record state budget request

Gov. Brian Kemp is asking the General Assembly to approve a record $30.2 billion state budget heavy with new spending on schools, health care and public safety.

The fiscal 2023 budget, which takes effect in July, takes advantage of a huge revenue surplus driven by higher-than-expected state tax collections. The timing is fortuitous for Kemp, who is running for reelection this year facing both Republican primary and general election opposition.

The state’s robust financial outlook is allowing the governor to fulfill a commitment he made on the campaign trail in 2018 to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise.

The fiscal 2023 budget would include a $2,000 raise for teachers who received the first $3,000 increase three years ago.

In addition, the $29.9 billion fiscal 2022 mid-year budget Kemp is proposing would give school administrators and support staff a one-time salary supplement of $2,000, while $1,000 would go to school bus drivers, nurses, nutrition workers and part-time school employees.

Kemp’s health care spending requests focus, particularly on rural Georgia. He is recommending $1 million to support programs at Mercer University aimed at addressing a shortage of physicians in rural parts of the state.



