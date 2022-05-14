Kemp vetoes four budget line items, tells legislature to ignore 26 others

Gov. Brian Kemp issued four line-item budget vetoes Friday and instructed the General Assembly to ignore the language in 26 other budget line items.



One day after signing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 spending plan, the governor axed three technical college projects that were to be financed with bonds, including funds to design a logistics, transportation and manufacturing complex at West Georgia Technical College and an advanced manufacturing center at Columbus Technical College.

In both cases, the projects had been identified as of “lower priority” by the Technical College System of Georgia, Kemp wrote in a memo.

The third vetoed technical college project would have provided $4 million in bonds for land acquisition for a planned technology center at Piedmont Technical College in DeKalb County. That would only have amounted to half of the money needed to buy the land, Kemp wrote.

The governor’s fourth veto would have earmarked $3 million in bonds for improvements to Georgia’s short-line railroads. The money isn’t needed because the state Department of Transportation already has $35 million in prior-year bond authorizations, according to the memo.

Kemp used the same reasoning in instructing lawmakers to disregard another $8 million the General Assembly appropriated for short-line railroad upgrades aimed at reducing truck traffic on highways.



