Kenney named assistant county manager

Forsyth County Chief Information Officer Brandon Kenney has been appointed to the position of assistant county manager effective June 7.

Kenney will be replacing retiring Deputy County Manager Tim Merritt who served in the role since 2010.

“Brandon’s experience in management and understanding of the County’s vision for the future made him an ideal candidate for the position,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “We look forward to working with Brandon in this new role.”

Kenney will oversee the Planning and Community Development, Parks and Recreation, Water and Sewer, Senior Services, Code Compliance and Animal Services Departments.

Kenney has served as CIO since September 2016.