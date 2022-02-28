Land Bank Authority moves ahead with obtaining 25 parcels in Greenleaf subdivision

Plans and parcels for the abandoned Greenleaf subdivision are starting to come together.

On Monday, Feb. 28, the joint Forsyth County/City of Cumming Land Bank Authority met to discuss the subdivision, which was partially built in north Forsyth before being the center of a mortgage fraud scheme case, and approved bringing 25 additional parcels under the group’s authority.

At the meeting, the authority approved moving ahead with the purchase of 20 acres from previous buyers of the land, accepting five parcels of the subdivisions from Forsyth County and amending a previous agreement with the county.

Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner, a member of the authority, said that if all goes as planned, the authority could be in control of 65 homes of the 69 lots in the planned subdivision.

“I think there’s only maybe two or three other lots that are not owned by us at that point and some common area,” Tanner said.