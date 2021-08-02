Lauren Kane named Forsyth County’s director of communications and external affairs

Lauren Kane has joined Forsyth County government as director of the Department of Communications and External Affairs.
Kane brings nearly 20 years of experience in public relations, advocacy and crisis management to the county.
“Lauren brings a wealth of experience to the County in many areas of communication management and strategy,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “We look forward to working with her as the mediums in which the county communicates messages to the community grows.”
Kane recently served as communications director for the State Bar of Georgia, vice president of communications for the National Beer Wholesalers Association, senior director of communications for the American Beverage Association and as communications director for the Attorney General of Georgia.
Previously, Kane served in the administration of President George W. Bush from 2005-08.
Kane is a graduate of the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
The Forsyth County Department of Communications and External Affairs serves as a county information resource for the community, elected officials, employees and the media by providing professional assistance with a commitment to accuracy and integrity.