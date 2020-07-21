Levent accessed Mills’s emails without her knowledge, report says

Forsyth County District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent accessed emails and records of District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills without her knowledge or going through the state’s Open Records Act, sent a county-generated list of constituent emails to his campaign email address and passed those email addresses and other information to a candidate who was running against Mills, according to a law firm’s investigation.

The Forsyth County News obtained a copy of the report of formal inquiry performed by Thomas Bever of Smith, Gambrell and Russell, LLP, along with Spearhead Investigations, both out of Atlanta.

Commissioners approved launching a formal inquiry into the issue and approved up to $20,000 for the investigation at a meeting in early May.

Nine people were interviewed, including all of the county commissioners, except for Levent. Levent, who has been on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners since 2011 and previously served as commission chairman in 2017 and 2018, directed investigators to his legal counsel, who scheduled an interview with Bever’s team for Thursday, June 25 before a family emergency forced the meeting to be “canceled and not rescheduled due to the uncertainty of the situation.”

The team submitted their report to the county on June 30 but said “should Levent agree to an interview in the future, the report will be supplemented accordingly.”

The report looked at the factual findings of the inquiry, conclusions of law over the matter, options available to the board of commissioners and documents used in the investigation. The conclusions of law portion of the report was redacted in the copy given to the Forsyth County News.

Per the report, in March, Levent asked county employee Carol Haag, assistant to the board of commissioners, to “retrieve a very specific email” where Mills had reportedly called Brent Cook, a former employee with the Georgia Department of Transportation, a liar. Haag “located one from a year or two prior which she thought Mr. Levent was referring to” and left a copy in his office.

In April, Levent reportedly asked for another set of emails between Mills and Lynn Rashbaum, a constituent who “had become involved in a new wastewater treatment plan for that district.” When Haag asked if an open records request was needed, “Mr. Levent replied that he could get any of the information he wanted because he was a commissioner.” Haag later gave Levent nine emails between Mills and Rashbaum.

Later that month, Mills asked Haag for a list of emails from those who had been against a planned wastewater plant in North Forsyth. Haag said she had a list that she provided to Levent.

“Ms. Mills stated she was ‘baffled’ as to why Mr. Levent would need a list of her constituents when he did not even attend the Dec. 12, 2018 town hall [where the plant was discussed],” the report said.

The list created by county staff was made up of those who had signed in at the town hall or filled out a question and answer form for attendees.