Local officials answer questions at town hall meeting

Forsyth County Schools

Books allowed in school libraries, student curriculums and other education matters have been major issues at the Forsyth County Board of Education and within the Georgia General Assembly over the last year, and during the town hall, several education matters were discussed.

One education question during the meeting dealt with school choice bills, which, if approved, would allow public education funding to follow students to schools or services including homeschool, private school and other options.

Dolezal recounted that the first bill he ever introduced in the legislature was for school choice, which received 25 votes, just four votes shy of the 29 needed to pass the state Senate.

He said another bill had recently come up before the body, but school choice initiatives appeared to be losing steam with other lawmakers.

“We saw a school choice bill come to the floor of the Senate last week. I went to speak in favor of it, and this year, we only got 20 votes in the Senate, so we moved backward five votes, which, to me, is really astounding if you think about the support for school choice growing under COVID.”

Jones, who said he also supported school choice, said the bill would have only applied to about 5,000-6,000 students in the state.

“I think at the end of the day, we’re lucky to be in Forsyth County, but not all 180 school districts are as fortunate as this district, and just giving someone the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, this isn’t working for me,’ and I don’t mean our school district, I’m just saying public education, to give them a chance to grow and flourish, I think it’s the opportunity of a lifetime,” Jones said.

The lawmakers said the state had seen several bills, including a push for a parental bill of rights, dealing with accreditation matters and discussion on banning the teaching of certain divisive concepts.

At the local level, Morrissey, who recently decided not to seek re-election for the BOE for the first time since 2010, said there were several bits of good news for students, including that “Forsyth County has the highest graduation rate, 96.4, it’s our highest ever, and it goes up each year, and even with COVID it went up.

“If you look at Forsyth County student graduates, the average for all of our schools, over 70% of our graduates graduate eligible for Georgia HOPE [scholarship],” Morrissey said. “In this school, South Forsyth High, I think it was 81%, and at Lambert, I think it was 85%... that to me is an ongoing tax savings for parents because it’s less college that they have to pay for and less long-term debt that the children have to have.”





Public safety

Following schools, public safety issues were among one of the most-discussed topics in the meeting.

Freeman was asked about his thoughts on legislation that would allow most Georgians to conceal carry a firearm without a state permit and whether he felt such changes would be dangerous for law enforcement.

“We don’t have a gun problem in Georgia, we’ve got a criminal with a gun problem in Georgia,” he said. “Citizens carrying guns who are otherwise legal citizens, I do not believe raises the dangers for my deputies. If it did, I would say so, trust me.”

Freeman said he is in favor of citizens who want to legally carry firearms and has trained thousands of people on firearms safety.

The sheriff also answered a few questions on public safety in Forsyth versus surrounding areas and said he had seen several applications from officers in surrounding areas following protests in 2020 and felt that “catch-and-release” policies in other counties led to Forsyth dealing with those criminals.

Freeman also discussed two new developments that would help deal with crime in the area.

The first was for a planned mental health facility in the county to help people going through a mental health crisis.

Freeman said while serious criminals would still go to jail, the facility would be used for those who commit smaller crimes, such as breaking a window, and need a medical response instead of a law enforcement one.

“What the county has proposed to do with some of the federal money is to create and build an emergency receiving center that will be a stabilization unit where people in crisis can be taken and see mental health professionals and get stabilized until we can get them out to treatment or a longer-term bed,” Freeman said.

The other facility, which Freeman said is already in a soft open, is a new firearms training facility for the sheriff’s office on Old Federal Road, which will also have firearms safety programs for the community.

Freeman said travel and other costs for training previously cost the sheriff’s office about $150,000 a year, the land for the facility was donated and the county helped with other funding.

“We will have a grand opening probably within the next three to four weeks. After that, you can look for us to start advertising. We’ll be teaching ladies’ handgun safety class, citizen handgun safety class,” Freeman said.

When I say handgun safety, it will be the whole thing,” he said. “Whether you know anything about a handgun or don’t know anything about a handgun, we’ll start you wherever you are, and we’ll teach you how to safely handle a gun, what you legally can and cannot do in the state of Georgia with a gun, what you legally can do to defend yourself in the state with a gun, and then, we’ll actually take you out on the range and teach you.”





Other matters

Along with schools and public safety, the officials also touched on matters that could impact Forsyth residents.

Dolezal spoke on Gov. Brian Kemp’s recent suspension of gasoline sales taxes and when drivers should see a reduction in gas prices.

“It’s important to note that that’s a tax at the wholesale level, so that is, we think, about a 7-to-10-day lag time to actually seeing a reduction at the pumps,” he said. “The initial reduction at the pump that you’ve seen has been from the fall of oil prices about 10 days ago of $135 a barrel down to just over $100 a barrel, and now we’re working our way, hopefully, to see an additional… reduction at the pump that will come once the fuel makes it way out of the tankers and into the actual pumps.”

Semanson also touched on a few growth topics during the meeting, including telling those in attendance there was still time to get involved with an update to the county’s comprehensive plan, which county staff and leaders use as a roadmap for land-use decisions, and Davidson-Forsyth, a planned mixed-use development on 450 acres between Peachtree Parkway and Old Atlanta Road.

“We got involved early with the proposed developers to try to come up with something that you have some semblance of balance with regards to making sure that there was a balance of commercial, of greenspace, of residential, of different types of uses,” she said. “A key component of that has been traffic relief via a new parkway that would bisect the project, cutting across to Old Atlanta to try to provide another avenue, not just for that project, but also for people trying to get back on the Old Atlanta Road area as another alternative to McGinnis Ferry.”

Semanson said getting the plan right would likely be a slow process, but initial plans were for a small commercial village on the Hwy. 141 side, pocket park, an assortment of residential uses and a STEM possible school.



