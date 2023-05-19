Local representative to lead state cyber security subcommittee

A Forsyth County lawmaker will lead a new group that will look at cyber security concerns in the state.
A news release from the Georgia House of Representatives announced that District 28 state Rep. Brent Cox, who represents northeast Forsyth and western Hall counties, would serve as chair of a new subcommittee on cyber security.
“Cyber security is a complex and constantly evolving challenge, and it’s crucial that we have a strong cyber security framework in place to protect our citizens and our businesses,” Cox said in a statement. “Fostering an environment for Georgia to become a leader in this field has been a priority of mine since I first decided to pursue public office, and I am honored to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to study the state’s cyber security needs.”
Ahead of his first term in office, Cox told the Forsyth County News that cyber security was one of his major concerns and expressed interest in bringing careers in the industry to the district, particularly as vehicles and other products grow more advanced.
“If it’s got a chip, there can be cyber-attacks,” Cox said in December. “That’s a big push that I’m making with the University of North Georgia with Israel, and that relationship has been built in the last few months.”
Cox was appointed by fellow member of the Forsyth County delegation District 25 state Rep. Todd Jones, who represents south Forsyth and a portion of north Fulton County and serves as chairman of the House Technology and Infrastructure Innovation Committee.
The subcommittee will include state Reps. Debbie Buckner (D-Junction City), Stacey Evans (D-Atlanta), Joseph Gullett (R-Dallas), Don Parsons (R-Marietta), Brian Prince (D-Augusta), Long Tran (D-Dunwoody), Marcus Wiedower (R-Watkinsville) and Bruce Williamson (R-Monroe). Jones and state Rep. Brad Thomas (R-Holly Springs) will serve as ex-officio members.
“As technology continues to advance, so do the risks posed by criminals wishing to unlawfully access sensitive data,” Georgia Speaker of the House Jon Burns (R-Newington) said in the release. “I know Rep. Cox and his subcommittee will work diligently with our state agencies to mitigate those risks and advance sound public policy to protect our state and its citizens.”
According to the release, “legislators will collaborate on strategies to enhance cyber security for state agencies, promote a strong cyber security industry in Georgia and support educational pathways for this career field and Cox will work with public and private sector leaders, including Israel, in the role.
“As we rely more and more on technology in our daily lives, the risk of cyber attacks only grows,” Cox said in the release. “Fortunately, our state has a strong relationship with international leaders in this industry. We have much to learn from the Israeli government on how to better protect our own state agencies from cyber threats.”