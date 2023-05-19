Local representative to lead state cyber security subcommittee

A Forsyth County lawmaker will lead a new group that will look at cyber security concerns in the state.

A news release from the Georgia House of Representatives announced that District 28 state Rep. Brent Cox, who represents northeast Forsyth and western Hall counties, would serve as chair of a new subcommittee on cyber security.

“Cyber security is a complex and constantly evolving challenge, and it’s crucial that we have a strong cyber security framework in place to protect our citizens and our businesses,” Cox said in a statement. “Fostering an environment for Georgia to become a leader in this field has been a priority of mine since I first decided to pursue public office, and I am honored to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to study the state’s cyber security needs.”