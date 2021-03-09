Lock the clock? What legislators are considering when it comes to Daylight Saving Time

The clock is ticking. And the fate of daylight saving time observance in Georgia relies heavily on the status of two bills floating in the General Assembly.



Senate Bill 100, a measure that would end the state’s observance of daylight saving time, passed on bipartisan lines via a 46-7 vote last week. Senators from Forsyth and Hall counties voted in favor.

State Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, is one of 15 bipartisan sponsors of the bill.

SB 100 still needs to be passed by the House and signed by Gov. Brian Kemp before it would take effect. It is unlikely that those steps will be completed before daylight saving begins March 14.

According to the bill, if passed and signed by the governor before the transition to daylight saving time, the permanent switch to standard time will be effective immediately. If passed after the March 14 transition, the bill takes effect when daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 7.

If SB 100 is enacted, Georgia would be the third state to permanently adopt standard time, joining Arizona and Hawaii.

United States territories such as American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands also do not observe daylight saving time.

Sponsors of SB 100 say that permanently banning daylight saving time benefits public health and would prevent disruption in sleep cycles and cardiovascular stressors.

“There is a growing body of scientific evidence demonstrating that these annual time shifts are bad for our health, disruptive to sleep cycles, and related to a higher immediate risk of heart attacks, strokes, cardiac arrhythmia, and even car accidents,” said anesthesiologist and state Sen. Michelle Au, D-Johns Creek, in a statement. “Furthermore, a majority of Americans agree that they want to do away with this tradition of ‘springing forward’ and ‘falling back’.”’

A former co-sponsor of the bill, Kim Jackson, D-Stone Mountain, voted against the measure and said the bill would plunge Georgians into “eight months of darkness” in a recent CNN appearance.



