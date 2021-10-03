Mailed water & sewer bills delayed for some customers

The Department of Water & Sewer’s printing and mailing service that issues billing statements to customers has recently experienced significant staffing issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the county’s website.

This has resulted in mailed billing statements being delivered later than anticipated to customers. The delayed bills are only impacting customers who receive mailed bill statements. Customers who use paperless billing are not impacted by the delayed statements. Customers are encouraged to contact the Department of Water & Sewer with any questions or concerns at (770) 781-2160.

Customers are also encouraged to take advantage of the County’s paperless billing options and can register for paperless billing by clicking here by calling (770) 781-2160.

Customers can conveniently view and pay their bills online or enroll in digital notification and/or auto payment options:

Invoice Cloud allows customers to view and pay their bills online, register for auto payment, have a text message to sent to their mobile device once their bill has posted and pay their bill via text message.

The Connect 2 Forsyth mobile application (Forsyth County’s newly launched official mobile app) allows customers to pay their water & sewer bill through the mobile application which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.