Mary Alice Park, annexation rules approved in LOST agreement

After negotiations, officials with the city of Cumming and Forsyth County have approved an agreement related to a local option sales tax, or LOST, split over the next decade.

In a pair of meetings on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Cumming City Council and Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved other terms of the agreement after both bodies previously voted to send a LOST funds certificate of distribution to the state revenue commissioners for 2023 to 2032.

“I think this would be the wrap-up of our local option sales tax negotiations,” Forsyth County Attorney Ken Jarrard said at the county’s work session on Tuesday. “I want to be very clear for the record, we have already tendered our certificate of distribution to the state department of revenue. It has been accepted and confirmed. This is simply the accompanying intergovernmental agreement with the city of Cumming.”