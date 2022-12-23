Mary Alice Park, annexation rules approved in LOST agreement

After negotiations, officials with the city of Cumming and Forsyth County have approved an agreement related to a local option sales tax, or LOST, split over the next decade.
In a pair of meetings on Tuesday, Dec. 20, the Cumming City Council and Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved other terms of the agreement after both bodies previously voted to send a LOST funds certificate of distribution to the state revenue commissioners for 2023 to 2032.
“I think this would be the wrap-up of our local option sales tax negotiations,” Forsyth County Attorney Ken Jarrard said at the county’s work session on Tuesday. “I want to be very clear for the record, we have already tendered our certificate of distribution to the state department of revenue. It has been accepted and confirmed. This is simply the accompanying intergovernmental agreement with the city of Cumming.”
Under the terms, Forsyth County will receive 87% of LOST funds while the city of Cumming will receive 13%.
The terms also set rules for annexations from the county to the city and plan for possibly de-annexing Mary Alice Park to Forsyth County.
The rules for annexations would require the applicant and representatives from the city and county to meet before the application is filed to discuss the rationale behind the annexation, the planned land use, the impacts of the annexation on the county, whether the proposal should continue, any financial impacts of the annexation, whether the plan fits with the county’s comprehensive plan or unified development code and other items.
Jarrard said the agreement sets in motion the city “to collect library and fire impact fees that will then be paid or tendered to the county.”
The agreement also sets a plan for de-annexation of Mary Alice Park from the city to the county if requested by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, along with the city assigning lease interest and the ability to work on a master plan for the park to the county.
At a previous meeting, county officials said the Corps has a master plan for the park to be a resort with a community dock.
Also at a previous city meeting, Cumming City Administrator Phil Higgins said revenues generated by the park were being used for personnel, maintenance and other expenses and the city is financially “breaking even at best” with the park.