Mask mandates appear unlikely for Cumming, Forsyth County

In light of a recent executive order from Gov. Brian Kemp allowing local governments to make their own decisions about mask mandates, it does not appear officials with the city of Cumming or Forsyth County will be moving ahead with a mandate.

Last week, Kemp issued the executive order to allow municipalities to issue mask mandates for government property and local businesses, if the owner agrees, for governments hitting certain guidelines.

Since then, the cities of Columbus, Milledgeville, Warner Robins, Smyrna and Sandy Springs and Rockdale County have joined Atlanta, Augusta and Savannah in approving mandates, while officials in LaGrange have passed an ordinance allowing private businesses to mandate face masks.

In Covington, the city council voted 4-2 last week in favor of not approving a mask mandate.

As other cities and counties have made decisions, the topic has not been brought up by Cumming or Forsyth County officials in recent meetings.

Prior to a Cumming City Council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18, City Administrator Phil Higgins told the Forsyth County News in an email that “As of this moment the City has not discussed this subject,” and the matter was not discussed at that evening’s meeting.

For the county, Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Laura Semanson said in a statement that county officials have already required their employees to wear masks and are allowing local businesses to make their own decisions.

“Since it was first detected in the United States, Forsyth County has been closely monitoring cases of COVID-19 in our community,” Semanson said. “Earlier this year we implemented procedures in all County buildings that include requiring employees to wear masks and asking anyone else who comes into a County facility to also wear a mask (which the County is providing).

“Many private businesses in Forsyth County have also implemented a mask requirement. We respect the rights of private organizations to make decisions regarding masks at their places of business.”

Semanson supported the governor’s office’s Georgia Safety Promise, which includes social distancing, washing hands, sanitizing surfaces and wearing a face covering, and encouraged county residents to follow those guidelines and other public health practices.

Masks have been a hot topic in Georgia in recent months, particularly between state leaders and local governments, culminating in a since-dropped lawsuit by the state against the city of Atlanta over the city’s mask mandate.