McDonald visits water treatment plant after $32.6M state grant announcement

Following a recent announcement that Forsyth County will receive a big boost in funding for water projects, a local lawmaker toured the county water treatment facility.

State Rep. Lauren McDonald III visited the Forsyth County Water Treatment Plant on Friday, Feb. 25, taking a tour led by John Marshall, the county’s water and wastewater plant manager.

McDonald’s visit follows an announcement by Gov. Brian Kemp that the county was awarded $32.6 million for future water and sewer infrastructure upgrades and projects.

“Because we remained focused on protecting lives and livelihoods throughout the pandemic, Georgia is now in a position to make strategic, transformational investments in our state’s water and sewer infrastructure,” Kemp said in a news release.

“We awarded this project to support Forsyth County in returning water to Lake Lanier to secure water supply for a growing Metro Atlanta area for generations. We are glad to put our support behind this unique project that benefits not only Forsyth County but also north Georgia and the entire state.”



Story continues below.