Meet Forsyth County’s new Procurement Department Director

Forsyth County has a new Procurement Department Director.
Adrian Casey has been named Director of the Forsyth County Procurement Department only a few months after her appointment to the interim director position in February.
The Procurement Department oversees the search for, negotiation over, and purchase of goods and services from suppliers for the county.
Casey has a Certified Procurement Professional Designation from the National Institute of Government Purchasing, and she has 19 years of experience as a purchasing agent.
“Forsyth County Procurement works hard to maintain a procurement system of quality and integrity, and to maximize the purchasing value of public funds,” said Chief Financial Officer Mark Turk in a press release. “We are very excited about all the expertise, experience and enthusiasm Adrian will bring to the role as Director.”