Meet Forsyth's new county manager

Picking from two candidates, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners named the new county manager at a special called meeting on Friday, Dec. 9.
David McKee, who has served as assistant county manager since April 2021, was appointed as the next manager for Forsyth County, and he will begin his new role on Dec. 16 following the departure of current county manager Kevin Tanner.
“David brings a wealth of leadership qualities and understanding of the county’s needs to the position,” Chairman Alfred John said in a press release about McKee’s appointment. “The board looks forward to working with him in his new role.”
In his role as assistant county manager, McKee has overseen the county’s departments of engineering, recycling and solid waste, fleet services, water and sewer, public transportation and public facilities. He has also served as the executive manager for activities related to transportation and is the main person of contact between the county and the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Before serving Forsyth County, McKee worked in Dawson County in roles including environmental compliance, engineering, GIS and planning. He also served as Dawson County’s public works director and SPLOST administrator.
“I am very pleased that David will be assuming the role of county manager,” Kevin Tanner said in the release. “There are a lot of good things happening here in Forsyth County, and I have full confidence that David’s expertise, leadership and well-rounded knowledge of county operations will continue to advance the board’s vision for the county well into the future.”
An announcement from the office of Gov. Brian Kemp’s office in November detailed Tanner’s departure from the county to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
Tanner served as Forsyth County Manager since January 2021.