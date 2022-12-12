Meet Forsyth's new county manager

Picking from two candidates, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners named the new county manager at a special called meeting on Friday, Dec. 9.

David McKee, who has served as assistant county manager since April 2021, was appointed as the next manager for Forsyth County, and he will begin his new role on Dec. 16 following the departure of current county manager Kevin Tanner.

“David brings a wealth of leadership qualities and understanding of the county’s needs to the position,” Chairman Alfred John said in a press release about McKee’s appointment. “The board looks forward to working with him in his new role.”

In his role as assistant county manager, McKee has overseen the county’s departments of engineering, recycling and solid waste, fleet services, water and sewer, public transportation and public facilities. He has also served as the executive manager for activities related to transportation and is the main person of contact between the county and the Georgia Department of Transportation.