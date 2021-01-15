Mills reflects on projects done in 2020, proud of perseverance Forsyth County commission showed

Several projects for District 4 were completed in 2020. One of Mills’ favorites was done in 2019 – an agreement to change plans for the proposed 1,000 apartments set to be built on property owned by the Mashburn Marital Trust close to the Hampton area in north Forsyth to a commercial and industrial use.

Mills said she was able to talk with the owners of the sand mine adjacent to the property, who were then able to strike a deal with the county and purchase the Mashburn land. She said the new conditions for the property were “iron-clad,” and she was happy with the results of the rezoning as the project would call for road extensions and upgrades which would alleviate much of the truck traffic from 306 and Hammond’s Crossing.

Another project that Mills worked on was Eagle’s Beak Park. In September, the county received a grant from the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program, or GOSP, for $2.25 million that would go towards the park. Forsyth County was one of the first counties to receive the GOSP grant, with Eagle’s Beak Park being in the top four among contending parks.

“I always wanted to do something to honor Native Americans, because of the Trail of Tears,” Mills said. “We’ve got the Etowah River that is so rich in history, and we’ve got over a mile of frontage [at Eagles Beak] that’s along the river. And then we’ve got floodplain there that really fit with the Native Americans and what they did and how they used the land and what the land meant to them. So, we put that all into the plan [for Eagle’s Beak Park].”

Eagle’s Beak Park will be featuring placards along the walk by the river that leads up to a gravesite and the Sherrill House, a known location where Native Americans lived. Mills wants to put a large playground at the park and call it Frog Town, because she said that’s what the area was called when she was little.