Mullin joins Forsyth County as director of code compliance and animal services

John Mullin joined Forsyth County government as Code Compliance and Animal Services director on June 23. Mullin brings over 20 years of law enforcement experience.

“John comes to the county with a vast criminal justice background and is well respected by his peers,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “We look forward to working with John in these roles and utilizing his experience.”

Mullin began his law enforcement career in 1997 as a member of the Fulton County Police Department. He joined the Sandy Springs Police Department in 2006 as one of its original 86 officers.



