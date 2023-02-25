New mental health bill would expand on legislation to help Georgians

A Forsyth County lawmaker is hoping to improve mental health services in the state and build on legislation passed last year.

According to a news release from lawmakers, House Bill 520, which aims to “expand the state’s loan forgiveness program for mental health care providers” was recently introduced at the Georgia House of Representatives by District 25 state Rep. Todd Jones, who represents portions of south Forsyth and north Fulton Counties, and District 82 state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver, of Decatur.

In 2021, Jones and Oliver co-sponsored, along with the main sponsor, late state House Speaker David Ralston, House Bill 1013, which was later signed into law. Ralston’s office described it at the time as “a comprehensive bill to reform Georgia’s mental health care delivery system and improve client outcomes.”

“In just one year, we’ve made historic strides to overhaul Georgia’s mental health care system, but we must ensure our vital workforce can meet the needs of Georgians,” Jones said in the release. “Like many states, our workforce is struggling to keep up with the growing demand for care, and this legislation would both incentivize these workers to stay in Georgia and alleviate the educational costs of becoming qualified for this field.”