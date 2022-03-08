New overlay area code coming to Atlanta region

Metro Atlanta is about to get another new area code.

The Georgia Public Service Commission voted Tuesday to approve the implementation of area code 943 to overlay a region that already includes four other area codes: 404, 770, 678 and 470.

Starting March 15, customers receiving the 943 area code will be required to dial the area code and phone number for all local calls, just as customers with the other metro area codes must do today.

Customers may be assigned a number with the new area code when they request new service or an additional phone line.

Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.