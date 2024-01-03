By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Newest City Councilwoman sworn into office
01032024CARR SWORN IN
New Post 5 City Councilwoman Susie Charles-Carr was sworn into office during a Jan. 2 Cumming City Council meeting. - photo by Daniel Dotson
New Post 5 Cumming City Councilwoman Susie Charles-Carr was sworn into office during a Jan. 2 City Council Meeting.