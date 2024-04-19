By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
NHL commissioner looking over agreement between Forsyth County and The Gathering at South Forsyth
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
Renderings of the “The Gathering at South Forsyth,” a proposed “world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia” at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road.
Forsyth County Manager David McKee updated the Board of Commissioners regarding the progress of the approved memorandum between Forsyth County and The Gathering at South Forsyth.