Oct. 4 voter registration deadline set for Nov. 2 city, county elections

The deadline is approaching to register to vote in November’s city of Cumming and Forsyth County elections.

Monday, Oct. 4 will be the last day residents can register to vote in the elections or to change their name or address on the voter registration list for the Forsyth County Special Election and the City of Cumming Municipal General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The countywide special election a referendum for a proposed Educational Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or E-SPLOST. The resolution asks that the community reimpose the 1% sales tax on purchases to pay for capital projects within Forsyth County Schools.

Voters in the county have approved five other E-SPLOST referendums in the past, the most recent being in 2016. With E-SPLOST V ending in June 2022, the new referendum for E-SPLOST VI gives voters the chance to continue with the sales tax for the next five years.

The city’s election will be for the mayoral and two Cumming City Council seats, and only those living in the city limits will be able to vote.

Incumbent Mayor Troy Brumbalow, who was elected in 2017, and challenger William Stone, III will face off for the mayoral race.

Cumming City Councilmen Jason Evans and Chad Crane, who were also elected in 2017, did not draw challengers for their seats.

Voter registrations for the elections must be completed, signed and submitted to the Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office in-person at the office at 1201 Sawnee Drive by 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, in-person at any Forsyth County Public Library location, by UPS mail postmarked no later than Oct. 4 or through the state's online voter registration system.

Online registration must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 4, and the site can be used with or without a valid Georgia driver’s license or identification number. Those without a valid driver’s license or identification card, the system provides the option to print a registration application to sign and mail/deliver to the Voter Registration and Elections Office.

Advance voting for the elections will be held Tuesday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 29.

For the first two weeks of voting, Oct. 12-15 and 18-22, and on Saturday, Oct. 16, early voting will be held at the Voter Registration and Elections Office and Cumming City Hall, 100 Main Street.

Starting on Saturday, Oct. 23 and continuing for the final week of advance voting, Oct. 25-29, polls will be open at Hampton Park Library (5345 Settingdown Road), Sharon Springs Park Community Building (1950 Sharon Road) and Midway Park Community Building (2100 Post Road).

All Forsyth County registered voters can vote at any advance voting location.

All advance voting will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2.

Voters must vote at their election day polling place on Nov. 2.

Sample ballots, voter registration information and election day polling places can be found at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

The Forsyth County Voter Registration and Elections Office business hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To receive additional election information, visit forsythco.com or call (770) 781-2118 ext.9.