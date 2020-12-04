Officers honored, 2021 budget approved at city council meeting

Three of the Cumming Police Department’s top officers were recently honored for their hard work over the past year.

At the Cumming City Council’s work session on Tuesday, Dec. 1, Chief David Marsh handed out the awards and touched on why each of the winners was selected for lifesaving and officer and supervisor of the year honors.

The first award of the evening, a lifesaving award, was given to Sgt. Tracy Holbrook for her actions in June giving CPR to a woman who had fallen unconscious until paramedics arrived and she could take her to the hospital.

“There’s no question in anyone’s mind that her CPR helped save [the woman’s] life,” Marsh said, “and she is alive today because we had a police officer who knew what she was doing and was willing to do it.”

Officer Howard Corrigan was also presented a lifesaving award for his work responding to a call of an unconscious person and administering NARCAN, a medication designed to overcome the effects of an opiate-based overdose.

“Officer Corrigan’s quick thinking and medical background undoubtedly saved a young man’s life, and we’re very happy to present him a lifesaving medal as well,” Marsh said.

In addition to the lifesaving award, Corrigan was also named the Cumming Police Department’s Officer of the Year, which Marsh said was usually the toughest decision for the awards but Corrigan had separated himself from his peers.

“People in our community call 911 when they have nowhere else to turn, and oftentimes police officers can respond to calls that are not law enforcement related,” Marsh said. “Many police officers can get frustrated with their time is being spent dealing with personal problems for others, but Officer Corrigan approaches every contact with others as a chance to serve someone else in the community.”

Along with the lifesaving and officer of the year awards, Marsh said the department was also giving, for the first time, a Supervisor of the Year award, which was presented to Sgt. Tony Hodgkins, who Marsh commended for his work running training sessions and other duties.

“Along with his patrol responsibilities, Officer Hodgkins plans, coordinates and teaches all of the in-service training for the police department, and he does a fantastic job of juggling the state-mandated training that we need … as well as coordinating agency-specific training,” Marsh said.

The city council meeting was heavily attended by other members of the police department, and Mayor Troy Brumbalow said while only three received awards, he appreciated the entire department’s work.

“These three may have received awards tonight, but you all are Officer of the Year in my heart,” he said. “I want you all to know that I and this city council support all of you and the job that you all do for our community every day.”