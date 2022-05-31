Property assessments mailed out, available online June 1

Property owners should soon receive property assessments through the mail, and they will also be available online.

In a news release, Forsyth County officials said the county’s board of assessors had mailed the assessments to all property owners Friday, May 27 and the assessments will be available online on Wednesday, June 1.

Owners will have 45 days after the date of the notice to appeal the assessments, and the final day to file an appeal on real estate will be Monday, July 11.

“State law requires that property assessments are based on fair market value, and Forsyth County is consistent with surrounding counties and national trends,” Forsyth County Chief Appraiser Mary Kirkpatrick said in the release.

“Even though fair market property values have increased 18 to 20% over the past year, residents with a floating homestead exemption will see very little if any increase on the county portion of their tax bill,” she said. “Approximately 95% of the increase most homeowners will see on their tax bill will be a result of the school’s operation and bond estimated tax.”

To view online assessments, file an appeal and for more information, click here. The board can also be reached at 770-781-2106.