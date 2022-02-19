Public hearings for three conservation subdivisions on Tuesday’s county planning meeting

Proposed neighborhood off Bethelview Road

What is it: Applicant MKW Capital, LLC has submitted a request to rezone 104 acres from agricultural (A1), single-family community residential (CR1) and single-family residential restricted (R2R) districts to single-family residential district (RES2) conservation subdivision for 92 residential lots and a density of .89 units per acre.

Where: South of Environmental Campus Drive, approximately 200 feet east of the intersection with Bethelview Road.

Variances: Requested variances are buffers and setback requirements for certain lots, reduce the width of the open space for some tracts and to reduce a landscape strip abutting a road.

Staff recommendation: County staff supported the project as a Res-2 but not as a conservation subdivision.

Comments: District 3 planning board member Jessica Thorsen said the project had a lot of moving parts and had been discussed since before she came on the board in 2019.

Thorsen said the project would also involve a land swap between Forsyth County, the city of Cumming and the landowner, which would lead to the county receiving a land buffer with the Big Creek Greenway and the city giving up Environmental Campus Drive, which would be used as an entrance for the neighborhood.

105 lots proposed in north Forsyth

What is it: Applicant Century Communities of Georgia, LLC has requested to rezone from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res-2) conservation subdivision for 105 residential lots with a density of 1.19 units per acre.

Where: On AC Smith Road near the intersection with Jewell Bennett Road.

Variances: The applicant is seeking variances to reduce the minimum number of lots entirely abutted by open space on at least one side from 85% to 43.81% and to reduce the building setback from all primary conservation areas from 75 feet to zero feet.

Staff recommendation: Staff is not supportive of the request.

Comments: District 4 planning member Nedal Shawkat said the project had been discussed last year under previous rules for conservation subdivision and the proposal is now using the updated standards.

More than 120 lots planned off Matt Highway

What is it: Applicant Toll Brothers Inc., has submitted a rezoning request from agricultural (A1) and single-family residential restricted (R1R) districts to single-family residential district (RES2) conservation subdivision on 11 acres for 128 residential lots with a density of 1.11 units per acre.

Where: North of Heardmont Trace Road, which lies off Matt Highway.

Variances: The applicant has requested to reduce the minimum building setback for all primary conservation areas from 75 feet to zero feet for 15 lots, a planned amenity area and two stormwater ponds and to reduce the number of lots entirely abutted by open space on at least one side from 85% to 70%.

Staff recommendation: County staff supported the project as a Res-2 but not as a conservation subdivision.

Comments: Shawkat said there were some concerns for the project since it would add more than 120 homes on smaller lots than existing homes on Heardmont Trace and whether the project met the intent of conservation subdivisions.