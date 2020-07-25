RaceTrac approved on Brookwood Road

A new RaceTrac gas station is coming to the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Brookwood Road.
At a meeting on Thursday, Forsyth County Commissioners voted to approve a conditional-use permit to build a 5,411-square-foot RaceTrac convenience store with gas pumps and 34 parking spaces on 2.6 acres at 2720 Brookwood Road. Commissioners also approved a variance allowing the store to operate 24 hours earlier in the meeting.
District 2 Commissioner Dennis Brown said the proposal is going in the area of the once proposed Brookwood Quarters development, which had undergone several plans over the years and was most recently proposed as a 69-acre mixed-use development.
“This was originally scheduled to be part of the big overall development there with Fuqua [Development], and as of right now that has been withdrawn, so they proceeded to go ahead and move ahead with this one,” Brown said.
Zoning attorney Christopher Light, who was representing RaceTrac, said the company was only planning to develop their store and an outparcel, but it was not yet clear what the other business would be.
The store would likely be one of the company’s newest models, which feature an array of food and beverage options, including a Swirl World frozen dessert station, along with a coffee area and free Wi-Fi.
Similar to other new RaceTracs in the county, the new store will have a brick sign with the community’s name along the roadway.
RaceTrac has been active in Forsyth County in recent years, including opening new stores at 1385 McFarland Parkway and 4295 Browns Bridge Road.
A request to add a store at 3560 Browns Bridge Road, at the intersection with Bridgetowne Drive, was recently approved by Forsyth County Commissioners.