RaceTrac approved on Brookwood Road

A new RaceTrac gas station is coming to the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and Brookwood Road.

At a meeting on Thursday, Forsyth County Commissioners voted to approve a conditional-use permit to build a 5,411-square-foot RaceTrac convenience store with gas pumps and 34 parking spaces on 2.6 acres at 2720 Brookwood Road. Commissioners also approved a variance allowing the store to operate 24 hours earlier in the meeting.

District 2 Commissioner Dennis Brown said the proposal is going in the area of the once proposed Brookwood Quarters development, which had undergone several plans over the years and was most recently proposed as a 69-acre mixed-use development.

“This was originally scheduled to be part of the big overall development there with Fuqua [Development], and as of right now that has been withdrawn, so they proceeded to go ahead and move ahead with this one,” Brown said.