Raffensperger seeks investigations of non-U.S. citizens who tried to register to vote in Georgia

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is referring the cases of 1,634 people who tried to register to vote but could not be verified as U.S. citizens for investigation by state and local authorities.

The names of those would-be voters turned up last month in the first citizenship audit of voter rolls in Georgia history.

Raffensperger blamed voting rights groups for many of the attempts by non-citizens to register.

“Attempting to register to vote while knowing you do not possess the qualifications to vote is a felony in Georgia, a serious one,” he said at a news conference Monday. “Outside groups that attempt to help non-citizens register to vote will face consequences as well.”

Raffensperger backed a constitutional amendment state Senate President Pro Tempore Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, introduced at the beginning of this year’s legislative session to ban non-U.S. citizens from voting in Georgia.



