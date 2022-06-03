Raffensperger testifies at grand jury probe of Trump’s bid to overturn 2020 election

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger testified Thursday before a Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump spent an hour in a recorded phone conversation on Jan. 2 of last year pressuring fellow Republican Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn the Georgia results. Democrat Joe Biden had carried Georgia the previous November by 11,779 votes.

Raffensperger refused to go along with Trump in the exchange, which the secretary described in a subsequent book “Integrity Counts.”

Fulton District Attorney Fanni Willis’ office has been investigating the phone call and other aspects of the then-president’s efforts to reverse Biden’s victory in Georgia for months. However, the special grand jury was impaneled just last month to subpoena witnesses and begin hearing evidence.

Along with Raffensperger, the grand jury also has subpoenaed two of his top deputies, General Counsel Ryan Germany and Elections Systems Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling, to testify next week along with three former secretary of state’s office staff members.



