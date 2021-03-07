Reminder: File homestead exemptions by April 1 for 2021 tax year

The Forsyth County Tax Assessors Office reminded residents Thursday to file for homestead exemptions and the age 65 school tax exemption for this tax year.



Residential property owners in Forsyth County that reside on that property and are a legal resident of the county as of Jan. 1 of the tax year qualify for homestead exemption.

Applications for exemptions can be filed year-round but must be sent in by Thursday, April 1, to receive the benefits for 2021.

Regular and floating homestead exemption applications as well as applications for the age 65 school tax exemption are available for download on the Board of Assessors page at forsythco.com and must be notarized.

A notary is available in the Tax Assessor’s Office in the Forsyth County Administration Building (110 E. Main St., Suite 260) at no charge.

A driver’s license or state-issued ID must be provided with the application.

If the address on the driver’s license does not match the property address, a Forsyth County motor vehicle registration or voter registration will need to be provided.

Residents who want to file for a homestead exemption prior to the April 1 deadline can submit their application in a dropbox outside the Forsyth County Administration Building at 110 E. Main Street on the north side of the building at the entrance nearest the parking deck.

For questions, call the Board of Assessors Office at 770-781-2106 or email boardofassessors@forsythco.com.