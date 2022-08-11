Renovation for Central Park Recreation Center on track

Renovations for the Central Park Recreation Center will be moving forward following a decision by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners at the latest work session on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

At the work session, commissioners approved to award a bid to “provide all labor, materials and equipment” for the project to Cooper & Company General Contractors Inc., in the amount of $7.4 million.

Jim Pryor, director of Forsyth County Parks and Recreation, said the original recreation center was built in two phases and included a main recreational building and what he called “the annex.”

Pryor explained that the Forsyth County Department of Senior Services will be taking over the annex, providing the department with a new “future home” with an updated kitchen and fitness rooms to “better suit their needs.”

He also said the main building will include an additional meeting space, two aerobics rooms and a gymnasium.

“A lot of the recreation side is going to expand, but having both of them together, they’ll be connected where the seniors can use the senior side and the activity side of things,” Pryor said.

District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said she hoped there would be room for pickleball, because pickleball and basketball players having to share a space.



