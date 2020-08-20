Reopening the School Street Playhouse and more from this week’s Cumming City Council meeting

The show must go on

The School Street Playhouse already has plans for upcoming concerts and plays starting in September, but before that, officials with the playhouse and city leaders came to a new lease agreement after the city council decided earlier this year to waive the previous agreement due to COVID-19.

“As you may recall, earlier this year we agreed to waive the lease agreements temporarily for the playhouse partners due to the restrictions that were put into place by the governor in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said City Administrator Phil Higgins. “Our tenant has now approached the city about beginning to do shows again with limited seating to allow for social distancing.”

Under the agreement, playhouse officials will pay 12.5% of their gross revenue to the city until either March 31, 2021 or until the state’s social distancing guidelines are relaxed enough to allow full crowds.

The city will be receiving some funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, a $2.2-trillion economic stimulus package approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump earlier this year.

“These funds can be used to offset purchases made for products to sanitize, technology upgrades to promote offsite working and payroll for public safety employees, just to mention those three,” Higgins said. “There’s other categories you can also apply these costs to.”

Higgins said the city would receive a total of about $342,000 in funding over three phases. For the first phase, the city will receive about $103,000.