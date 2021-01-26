Rep. Lauren McDonald receives committee assignments for 2021-22 legislative term

State Rep. Lauren McDonald, III, R-Cumming, was sworn into office as a member of the Georgia House of Representatives on Monday, Jan. 11, which was the first day of the 2021-22 legislative term.

In addition to being officially sworn in, the Georgia House of Representatives’ Committee on Assignments named McDonald to the Game, Fish & Parks, Human Relations & Aging and Natural Resources & Environment committees.

“It is an honor to be appointed to several committees that will consider legislation that is important to House District 26,” said McDonald. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Georgia House of Representatives to better our communities and the state of Georgia.”

The House Committee on Assignments, chaired by House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, is charged with making all House committee assignments for the members of the Georgia House of Representatives.