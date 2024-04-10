By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Rep. Todd Jones recognized for his work during recent session
04102024JONES AWARD
Rep. Todd Jones was recently recognized by the Council of Probate Court Judges for his support of Senate Bill 232 in the recent legislative session. Photo submitted by the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia
A Forsyth County lawmaker was among six recent recipients of the Council of Probate Court Judges of Georgia’s 2024 Legislative Recognition Award.