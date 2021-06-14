Second public hearing on short-term rental ordinance set for Thursday

On Thursday, June 17, modifications to the short-term rental ordinance and possible permitting system will be on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners agenda as a public hearing, and members of the public that would like to speak are allowed to come either in person or ask questions via Zoom. The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at 110 East Main Street, Suite 220 in Cumming.

The board brought this issue back to the table after Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills attended a planning commission meeting in late February. During the meeting, planning commissioners were hesitant to recommend approval for a conditional-use permit for short-term rentals in northwest Forsyth because of concerns from neighbors.

At a regular meeting on Thursday, May 20, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners continued to hammer out the details regarding a short-term rental ordinance.

Under the ordinance, residents would have to abide by new regulations and receive a permit from the county before renting a home.

“[The ordinance] needs to be reasonable,” Levent said. “It needs to protect the neighbors, but it doesn’t need to be so onerous that it gives the appearance … that you’re doing it just to completely shut [short-term rentals] out.”

In May, commissioners and the county attorney made notes of changes they would like to see so that a second version of the ordinance draft could be brought before the board and public again.

To join the public hearing via Zoom, go to bit.ly/3xjwJ7w.