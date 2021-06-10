Side job while unemployed? You’ll need to know this big change

Returning to normal practices is also being made in light of Georgia deciding to no longer participate in federal unemployment insurance programs enacted through the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, according to a press release Thursday, June 10.



The department “will reinstate many of the eligibility requirements waived during the recent pandemic,” the release states.

The income allowance was one of the big changes. Before the pandemic, those collecting jobless benefits could only earn up to $50 on the side.

Raising the amount to $300 “could really help an individual get back on their feet and also be able to earn some extra money,” Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in April 2020. “That $50 threshold doesn’t really help anybody.”