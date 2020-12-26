Sports betting front and center in renewed legalized gambling debate

Advocates for bringing legalized gambling to Georgia will be back under the Gold Dome next month, pitching the financial benefits of casinos, horse racing and sports betting together and separately.

But a betting man might give legislation authorizing online sports betting in the Peach State the best odds to advance.

“It’s the easiest one to pass,” said Georgia Rep. Ron Stephens, R-Savannah, chairman of the House Economic Development & Tourism Committee. “It clearly does not require a constitutional amendment. … It’s just a matter of us giving the [Georgia] Lottery Commission direction and authority they already have.”

Efforts going back the better part of a decade to legalize casino gambling and pari-mutuel betting on horse racing in Georgia have been unable to muster the two-thirds majorities in the state House and Senate required to approve constitutional amendments and put them on the statewide ballot.

Supporters say sports betting, on the other hand, would only require simple majorities to get through the two legislative chambers because it could be accomplished simply by amending the law that created the Georgia Lottery during the 1990s.

Sports betting also enjoys the advantages of being a relative newcomer to the debate, having been taken up in the General Assembly for the first time during this year’s session. Lawmakers haven’t had time to grow tired of talking about it.

Sports betting has the backing of Atlanta’s four professional sports teams – the Braves, Falcons, Hawks and Atlanta United – which formed a coalition last winter to lobby on the legislation’s behalf.

The teams are counting on sports betting as a way to generate more fan interest, particularly at a time when they have had to shorten seasons and limit attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.



